Blip: Vanception

A GMC Camper Van Photo : Jason Marker/RideApart

I’m a big fan of van art. There’s nothing like expressing yourself on the side of your transportation/camper/semi-permanent home. So when Jason Marker, Editor-in-Chief over at RideApart.com, saw this van in a mechanic’s lot in Ferndale, MI, he knew exactly who to send it to (me). That is a GMC camper van, I think it’s a 1976 GMC Eleganza, but I could be wrong. Feel free to yell at me in the comments!

It’s a cute little camper, whatever it is, but it’s really the art that grabbed mine and Jason’s attention. Is that...an image of the van itself, on the van? Computer, Enhance:

Photo : Jason Marker/RideApart

Oh hell yeah. When you have a van this awesome, there’s no need to dress it up with wizards or dragons or the demented airbrushed dreams of a Russian truck owner. Just be yourself, on top of yourself, living your best van life. I am disappointed that there isn’t a smaller van painted on the side of the painted van, however. But then you’d have to paint an even smaller van, and then an even smaller one, into infinity.

