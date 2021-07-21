This Ford Transit Van Camper Conversion Looks Cozier Than A House

Camper conversion builds are hitting the market and this 2019 Ford Transit 150 camper conversion for sale on Cars & Bids looks cozier than a lot of houses. It even features a working toilet !

I’m finding myself absolutely in love with stealth campers. These conversions look like boring work vans and box trucks on the outside, but house a home away from home on the inside. Some builds are simple while others get creative. With its nondescript white exterior, this 2019 Ford Transit 150 looks like something your plumber would drive.

But slide open that side door and prepare to be overwhelmed with wood. The interior is said to have a ton of custom-milled cedar, oak and ash.

It looks like someone put some real thought into the van’s design, here. The wood all looks like it belongs and there’s some nice attention to detail. I love the work done to the countertop and the interior’s color palette.

The van has some pretty sweet amenities. That countertop has a foot pump-operated sink, a portable propane stove and some storage down below. That sink is fed by a six-gallon fresh water tank and it empties into a six-gallon gray water tank. The kitchen area is rounded out with a mini fridge and some subway tile.

A potential downside of this rig is that you may not fit super comfortably if you’re tall. The seller says that headroom is only five feet, seven inches at the roof’s tallest point in the center. But if you do fit, you can enjoy a standard full-size bed in back that sits on a tilting bed platform with lots of storage.

There’s also a chemical toilet onboard, so you’re not entirely dependent on rest stops and or going in a forest.

Another downside of this one is a lack of heating and cooling for the camper portion. Short of running the engine for air-conditioning, you’ll have to pop open the doors, turn on the ceiling fan and deploy the bug nets for cooling. The seller doesn’t advise winter camping without first picking up something like a diesel heater.

Electric p ower for the camper comes from 200 Ah AGM batteries and a 700w inverter. The batteries are charged either by 200w solar panels mounted on the van’s roof rack or by running the engine.

All of this comes without a huge hit to fuel economy. The Transit is powered by 3.7-liter V6 making 275 HP. The seller says that it’ll do 17 to 18 mpg at highway speeds. That’s pretty decent for a home on wheels.

It also comes with additional goodies like some hand-painted artwork, a dash cam, a security camera and an outdoor shower. The van has 36,500 miles and is still covered under factory warranty, too.

This 2019 Ford Transit 150 camper conversion is currently at $23,456 with five days to go on Cars & Bids. I still don’t quite understand #VanLife camper prices, but this looks like a job well-done.