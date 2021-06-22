This Off-Road Chevrolet G30 Ambulance RV Conversion Has A Delightful Surprise

Photo : Facebook Marketplace ( Other

This 1993 Chevrolet G30 ambulance lo0ks old and worn out, but it’s hiding a great secret. It might be one of the best stealth camper builds you’ll see in years.

Ambulances work a hard life quickly transporting the injured to hospitals and getting crashed into lakes. When these vehicles get retired they often end up in the hands of plumbers and contractors; their ambulance boxes making for a neat office with expansive storage. Others get turned into RVs and this one might be the best I’ve seen yet. I might even say that this ambulance is a poster child for stealth campers.

Open up this Facebook Marketplace ad and your initial reaction would probably be to scoff at the price. The pictures show an old ambulance with a weathered livery and some meaty tires. But so what, anyone can put chunky tires on an old ambulance.



Your first hint that something’s a bit different is when you see the curtains on the back doors.

Crack open those doors and prepare to have your mind blown by this interior.



I’ll give you a moment to bask in the beauty of the teal and white paint scheme. I firmly believe that all vehicles look gorgeous rocking teal paint and you cannot change my mind.



But it’s more than just good looks, the builder of this camper went all the way. The ambulance box has insulated walls, running water, 12 and 120 volt electrical, heat, a stove and enough lights that you’ll never be in darkness.

The seller calls the camper Scarface, which seems oh so fitting for this build.



Even the cab got upgraded with sound deadening material and more modern audio. But the rest was left as-is.

The seller says that the mechanicals were given a refreshing, too. It’s powered by a 6.2-liter Detroit Diesel V8. This naturally aspirated diesel makes about 160 horsepower and 285 lb-ft torque. You’ll probably be passed by kids riding bicycles but at least this engine should last a long time. The seller says that even with the chunky 32-inch tires that it scores a respectable 16 mpg. Heads and gaskets were replaced, too.

That engine is bolted to a GM 4L80-E transmission and it has 4:10 rear end gearing. Other improvements include a high capacity radiator, 190 amp alternator and a standalone fuel filtration system. This thing is starting to sound like the perfect bug out camper. Sadly, it’s only rear-wheel drive so don’t expect to take this 9,000-pound sleeper into mud unless you want a tractor to drag you back out.

If I could suggest some additions, it would be to replace that camping chair with something more comfortable and maybe an awning.

The quality of the work done looks pretty good and the best part is how you could park this anywhere and nobody would know that it’s a stealthy camper inside. The seller says that the work was completed 3,000 miles ago and I believe them when they say that this is some real overlanding Instagram material. This is another conversion that would be perfect to post up by a lake in and camp with the rear doors open.

The price for this G30 ambulance conversion is pricy, but given what appears to be the quality of work put into it, I’d say it’s probably a decent deal. Pick up Scarface for $17,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Golden, Colorado!