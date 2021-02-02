Blip: Urn-ing Potential

Did you know there was a decadently-four wheeled version of Italy’s famous Ape three-wheeler truck? It was called the Ape Poker, and while in Italian you’d pronounce that “ah-pey poker” and would roughly translate to “wasp poker” (as in the game?) in English we might read it as ape poker, as in a stick with which to prod a gorilla, which is not an activity I’d suggest undertaking.
