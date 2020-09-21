Drive Free or Die.
Blip: Uber For Cattle

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
Illustration for article titled Blip: Uber For Cattle
Photo: Peugeot

Look, I get that you spent all weekend crafting your pitch for Moovr, Uber for cattle, but I have to tell you that it’s already been done. Sorry. Now, MeatGrindr is still untapped, if you have a moment to hear my pitch...

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

fleetfilter
SuburbanPhile

Rather than using that fine vehicle for transporting cattle, you could use it as a mobile slaughter house - don’t bring the cows to us, we bring the slaughter to you!