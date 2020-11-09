Blip: Three Paos, Two Spots

Photo : Jason Torchinsky

There was a Cars and Coffee nearby me this weekend, so the kid and I masked up, chugged half a bottle of Purell each, and head out to join nearly half the Pao population of NC, three out of seven or so, crammed into two spots. Note the three colors and the bumper variations: stock, custom split bumperlets, and stock plus the accessory light overrider bar. Also fun: those three cars combined make about the same power as a base-model 2020 Honda Civic.