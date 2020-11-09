Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die

Blip: Three Paos, Two Spots

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Three Paos, Two Spots
Photo: Jason Torchinsky

There was a Cars and Coffee nearby me this weekend, so the kid and I masked up, chugged half a bottle of Purell each, and head out to join nearly half the Pao population of NC, three out of seven or so, crammed into two spots. Note the three colors and the bumper variations: stock, custom split bumperlets, and stock plus the accessory light overrider bar. Also fun: those three cars combined make about the same power as a base-model 2020 Honda Civic.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Diving Into Amnesty International's Sportswashing Criticisms About F1's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Confessions Of A U.S. Navy Submarine Officer

Here's Why The Same Jeeps Showed Up To All Of Joe Biden's Speeches

This Is What Makes A Track Work For Formula One

DISCUSSION

skaycog
$kaycog

chugged half a bottle of Purell

Yum!