This brochure is for the ambulance version of the ZIM, also known as the GAZ-12 ZIM, notable as the first GAZ to have their jumping deer hood ornament. The stretchers were loaded through the trunk opening on this ambulance version, something that seems awkward, but doesn’t look too bad:

Mostly, though, I just like the artistry of that back cover up there; the colors, the angle, the clean, almost TinTin-like art style—it all feels like the start of some sort of adventure.

Which, in a way, I guess an ambulance is? Or is it more of the end of an adventure?