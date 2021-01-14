Blip: The Other Singer

Illustration : Singer/Rootes Group

I just realized that the vast majority of posts on Jalopnik tagged with “Singer” are about the builder of lovely restomod Porsche 911s I’ll never be able to buy. But before that, Singer was a British carmaker that’d been in business since 1875, and was later part of the Rootes Group, where they built what I think was the only car to be named for something you use to wash a car, the rear-engined Singer Chamois. Well, if we don’t count the AMC Sponge.