Blip: The Crossword Craze

Once, in the early 1960s, there was as huge craze in France to do crossword puzzles, in a fiercely competitive context. It got to the point that people would drive to remote locations and have themselves timed and photographed doing the puzzles by teams of accredited timers and puzzle documenters. The craze was so bad that the birth rate dropped because everyone was doing crosswords, and the government had to step in and make puzzles illegal for nearly a decade.
DISCUSSION
Two things:
1. Do French Crossword puzzles explain French Spelling? “Pierre, I have a problem, the puzzle doesn’t look right.” “I see your problem, don’t use O, use AUX instead, that will spread it out.. Throw in a couple Ts, maybe a QU or two and call those silent.” “Now I can’t fit the puzzle on a page.” “Make a bigger page.”
2. What did the French print their crossword puzzles on? There’s a gale trying to throw the lady on the right face first into a ditch and these two guys are looking a a huge crossword with one hand holding it. Is this an early use of Carbon Fiber?