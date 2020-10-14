Blip: The Crossword Craze

Two things:

1. Do French Crossword puzzles explain French Spelling? “Pierre, I have a problem, the puzzle doesn’t look right.” “I see your problem, don’t use O, use AUX instead, that will spread it out.. Throw in a couple Ts, maybe a QU or two and call those silent.” “Now I can’t fit the puzzle on a page.” “Make a bigger page .”

2. What did the French print their crossword puzzles on? There’s a gale trying to throw the lady on the right face first into a ditch and these two guys are looking a a huge crossword with one hand holding it. Is this an early use of Carbon Fiber?