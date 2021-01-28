Blip: Technically It's Not A Car

Photo : Aixam

Aix am, who makes those don’t-really-need-a-license quadracycle things you find in Europe, actually makes some pretty decent-looking almost-cars. This isn’t a bad-looking little hatchback! I especially like the yin-yang door handle there. That’s a nice touch. Plus, the proportions with the big-ish looking wheels give it a kind of Labrador puppy kind of feel.