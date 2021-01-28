Blip: Technically It's Not A Car

Aixam, who makes those don’t-really-need-a-license quadracycle things you find in Europe, actually makes some pretty decent-looking almost-cars. This isn’t a bad-looking little hatchback! I especially like the yin-yang door handle there. That’s a nice touch. Plus, the proportions with the big-ish looking wheels give it a kind of Labrador puppy kind of feel.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
One of the more ridiculous types of this vehicle I’ve seen.