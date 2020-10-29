Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die

Blip: Sunbeam, The Stabber's Choice

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
12
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Sunbeam, The Stabbers Choice
Photo: Rootes Group

One thing you’ll learn one day when you have your own car company is that there is no niche too small. So, if you think you can corner the market on 20th century stabbing enthusiasts, dualists, and general blade-based murderers, name your car after something from the culture and run with it. Like Sunbeam did!

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Mazda RX-7 Fans Are Going Nuts After Man Discovers Treasure Trove Of Rare FD Parts

Russia's Alfa Class Was The Terrifying Hot Rod Sub Of The Cold War

The Lease Payments On A Bugatti Chiron Sport Will Make Your Head Spin

We Took The World's Cheapest EV To A Car Manufacturing Expert. He Lost His Shit

DISCUSSION

jurasskick
Jurasskick

From the Rapier’s passenger seat, I stab at thee.
For Sunbeam’s sake, I spit my last breath at thee.