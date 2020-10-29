Blip: Sunbeam, The Stabber's Choice

One thing you’ll learn one day when you have your own car company is that there is no niche too small. So, if you think you can corner the market on 20th century stabbing enthusiasts, dualists, and general blade-based murderers, name your car after something from the culture and run with it. Like Sunbeam did!
From the Rapier’s passenger seat, I stab at thee.
For Sunbeam’s sake, I spit my last breath at thee.