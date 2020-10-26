Vote 2020 graphic
Blip: Someone Needs A Globe

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Someone Needs A Globe
Illustration: TOPPS

Welcome to a new week! This one is so new, it still has that little plastic friction-stick clear cover on it I DO NOT WANT YOU TO REMOVE! Also, one of my son’s favorite cars is a VW-based, Porsche 356-challenging Denzel, so that’s why this is here. Also, on this old TOPPS collector card, they made a mistake: it’s from Austria, not Australia. So close.

Jason Torchinsky

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik

DISCUSSION

skaycog
$kaycog

This Denzel approves.