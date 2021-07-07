Blip: So I Just Hold This Here, Then?

I feel bad for yellow canoe man there. Nobody in that car looks like they’re making any move at all to help him, and besides, that car has no roof rack, there appear to be no ropes or straps, it’s not going to fit in the back without folding down the back seat, and there’s someone back there. How long are they gonna make him stand there?
At least they brought a lantern. Thanks, fellas. Bang-up job.
I think they’re asking him for directions. “Wahl, fust ya go down to wha-ere tha old oak tree used ta be and take a left. When ya get ta tha intasection wha-ere McFahley flipped his tracta two yeahs ago, then ya gonna wanna take a right....”