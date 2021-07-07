ShopSubscribe
Blip: So I Just Hold This Here, Then?

Canoes are heavy! Someone help that dude, already, jeez

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: So I Just Hold This Here, Then?
Illustration: Chrysler

I feel bad for yellow canoe man there. Nobody in that car looks like they’re making any move at all to help him, and besides, that car has no roof rack, there appear to be no ropes or straps, it’s not going to fit in the back without folding down the back seat, and there’s someone back there. How long are they gonna make him stand there?

At least they brought a lantern. Thanks, fellas. Bang-up job.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

I think they’re asking him for directions. “Wahl, fust ya go down to wha-ere tha old oak tree used ta be and take a left. When ya get ta tha intasection wha-ere McFahley flipped his tracta two yeahs ago, then ya gonna wanna take a right....”