Time to start a new week and month by joining the swing to the travel king! What the hell does that mean? Well, according to Nash, they build the World’s Finest Travel Car! Wow! A travel car! I wonder if that’s like Eat Food or a Sit Chair?
DISCUSSION
Growing up in NJ in the 70's, one of the neighbors down the street owned a black ‘57 Nash. I’d be surprised if it ever traveled more than five miles from her driveway. It was still there when we moved in ‘79.