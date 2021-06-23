ShopSubscribe
Blip: Round Or Square?

This is honestly kind of tricky to decide, and also this subhead wants more words before it'll let me publish

Illustration for article titled Blip: Round Or Square?
Photo: Fiat/Autominded.net

Take a look at that car up there, which may be identified by eagle-eyed readers as a Fiat 125, from 1972, as the brochure very subtly implies. Look at the headlights. Are they round or rectangular? Sure, the outer border is rectangular, but the lenses have clear roundness to them. Are these square lights with round lenses molded into the glass, or are they round lights with squared glass bezels?

Take that, brain.

square lights with round lenses for me.

the round lenses have a square front to fit the square glass. So for me the lens is actually square.