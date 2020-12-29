Blip: RIP Pierre Cardin

Screenshot : Cardin Javelin/AMC

Fashion legend and a person very interested in making the people of the future actually dress like future-people, Pierre Cardin, died today, so it seems like we should show his best-known automotive contribution: the 1972 Cardin Edition AMC Javelin. It’s got one of the best interiors of any ’ 70s car, period.

Cardin’s Javelin design treated the seats as one unit, with a stripe design that crossed both seats and continued into the headliner and door cards, too:

It’s undeniably cool. Cardin was a big fan of space-age designs, even designing a space suit for NASA.

Rest in peace, Pierre.