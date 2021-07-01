Blip: Raw Banking Excitement

Photo : Volkswagen

I do love the raw, uncut ‘70s-ness of this metallic brown/gold ‘76 Beetle, with the late sporty steelies and the massive battering-ram 5 MPH bumpers, but I really have to question VW’s photographers here. A trip through the drive-through banking window? That’s what’s supposed to fire up the desire of the buyers? I mean, I appreciate the mundane realism, but couldn’t they have found a scenic overlook or something? A cool mural? Anything?