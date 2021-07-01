Blip: Raw Banking Excitement

I do love the raw, uncut ‘70s-ness of this metallic brown/gold ‘76 Beetle, with the late sporty steelies and the massive battering-ram 5 MPH bumpers, but I really have to question VW’s photographers here. A trip through the drive-through banking window? That’s what’s supposed to fire up the desire of the buyers? I mean, I appreciate the mundane realism, but couldn’t they have found a scenic overlook or something? A cool mural? Anything?
5
Save
Alerts
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
You’re saving money, man! Even your car is the color of a shiny penny!
Seriously, I have never seen that color on a VW, and now I want this Beetle, no matter how miserable it may be to actually drive.