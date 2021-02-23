Blip: Pontiac Pondering

Illustration : Pontiac

A few things about this 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix ad: first, that car is huge. It’s also pretty great looking; I really like those louvers up front—are the indicators hidden behind those? This brochure is also comically pretentious, referring to the base engine as “standard motivation.” Is that a shadow on the hood or a stripe kit? I’d like a bold asymmetrical stripe kit like that. And doesn’t that restaurant or whatever in the background kinda remind you of the Blue Bayou place at Disneyland?