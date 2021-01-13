Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Blip: Picnic At The Pit

Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Fiat

Man, this brings back some memories. Memories of being taken to the Great Perfectly Round Pit Of Blackest Ichor in the back of my Church Of The Blackest Ichor youth group leader’s Fiat 1800 wagon, being fed from a dense hockey-puck-like cake set on a large slice of prosciutto, and being left there to fend for myself among the fire weasels that crawled out of the pit at night. Good times.

Jerk Dently

If your soul is as pure as those whitewalls, you’re likely there to be sacrificed. 