This morning I dropped the kid off at farm camp, where a horse licked his head the other day, and on the way back I saw a little almost-road into some woods that was just too inviting to ignore, so I drove down a path paved with pine litter of both the needle and cone varietals until I hit a small clearing, where I took this picture.

Advertisement

The Pao’s goofily-utilitarian qualities makes it feel oddly at home off-roads, even if it’s not really an off-roader. I t looks at home in the woods.