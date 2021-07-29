This morning I dropped the kid off at farm camp, where a horse licked his head the other day, and on the way back I saw a little almost-road into some woods that was just too inviting to ignore, so I drove down a path paved with pine litter of both the needle and cone varietals until I hit a small clearing, where I took this picture.
The Pao’s goofily-utilitarian qualities makes it feel oddly at home off-roads, even if it’s not really an off-roader. It looks at home in the woods.
I was down in the thriving metropolis of Bradford, PA, over the weekend (went to check out the Zippo museum) and I did a little walking around/street photography while I was there. It’s a good little town and it has a ton of very good buildings and alleys that make perfect backdrops for setting car photos against.
It got me thinking about how so many cars, even if you drop them into a perfect scene, don’t evoke anything. They don’t add anything to the scene, but they don’t take away anything either. They are inconsequential.
The other side of that coin is a car that adds something to the scene no matter where it goes or what it’s doing. The Pao is that kind of car. In the city, in the woods, in the desert, in a parking garage. There is no setting that the Pao doesn’t lift up just by virtue of its being there.
What a great little car.