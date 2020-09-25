Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.

Blip: Opels In The David Hockney Universe

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Opels In The David Hockney Universe
Illustration: Opel

Hey, it’s the end of the week! It’s also one of the six court-mandated days a year I have to sort of use my Art History degree, so, you know, prepare accordingly. This time I want to point out that it appears that Opels existed in the David Hockney “pool paintings” paintoncanvasamatic universe. Look:

Illustration for article titled Blip: Opels In The David Hockney Universe
Photo: Southeby’s
Advertisement

I mean, if you imagine the front of that house in the painting, it could easily be that Opel ad up there, yeah?

I can’t wait for more crossover works!

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Air Force's Rationale For Retiring The A-10 Warthog Is Bullshit

The F-16 Gun Pod That Tried To Shoot Down The A-10 Warthog

The 2021 Acura TLX Is An Incredible Stereo With A Damn Decent Car Attached

You've Got One Day Left To Bid On This Wonderfully Weird-Ass Old VW Camper And It's Kind Of A Steal

DISCUSSION

dobbstown
Brunerbingowatusi

I grew up on sci fi covers in that style. Love that style.