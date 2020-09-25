Blip: Opels In The David Hockney Universe

Illustration : Opel

Hey, it’s the end of the week! It’s also one of the six court-mandated days a year I have to sort of use my Art History degree, so, you know, prepare accordingly. This time I want to point out that it appears that Opels existed in the David Hockney “pool paintings” paintoncanvasamatic universe. Look:

Photo : Southeby’s

I mean, if you imagine the front of that house in the painting, it could easily be that Opel ad up there, yeah?

I can’t wait for more crossover works!