Photo : VW do Brasil

When I said “favorite family photo” in the hed there, I clearly didn’t mean one of mine, as all the ones I had growing up were marred by blurred, swinging arms or a face convulsed in mid, unexpected retching. No, this is the Volkswagen Brazil family from the 1970s, and I’m all for it.

Ten cars, only one with a liquid-cooled front engine, two sports cars, several odd rear-engined wagons, some fastbacks, all kinds of good weird stuff.