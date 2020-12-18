Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Ocean Dalmatians

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Ocean Dalmatians
Image: Ford

Ever heard of the Earthtone Republic? It’s a country that, due to geological anomolies, only contained earthtone colors. The ER had one small stretch of coastline, and from there they could extract Ocean Dalmatians, which they would use to extract pure black and white pigments that they would use to slightly enhance their clothes and other industries, like black vinyl tops for their imported Ford Taunuses.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

old-king-cole
OldKingCole

You are a strange cat. I love it. Have you considered writing a science fiction novel?