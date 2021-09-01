Late ‘70s and early ‘80s GM full-sized sedans sure had massive trunks, but I forgot about the spare tire location: jammed up way towards the back, at an angle. Not only was this not terribly space-efficient, but I think getting it out to change a flat with a trunk full of luggage would be even more of an ass-pain than an under-floor placement, as is pretty standard now. So, if you need something to be thankful for today, you can be thankful that, very likely, you don’t have to deal with this.