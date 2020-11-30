Blip: New "Fun"

Welcome back! All done being Thankful? Good, good. Please enjoy a Pontiac ad that really could use quotes around “FUN” and has one of the worst positions to show a car: precariously balanced on a high rock outcropping, un-driveable, inaccessible, and vulnerable. Is this fun? We still have fun, right? Right?
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
