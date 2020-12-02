Blip: Meet The Truck People

I’d just like to invite all of you to read this caption, as I did, like General Motors is talking about its “Truck People” as not people who designa nd build trucks, but sentient trucks, and you see one of them right there, staring at you, a Truck Person ready to talk about how he deserves rights and maybe he and all his other Truck People are sick of being told what to do and oh man this is gonna get baaaaad.
DISCUSSION
When I was a kid, my dad explained why Cab Overs existed. It used to be that semi-trucks were not regulated on trailer length, but on total length of the semi and the trailer (and I think it varied from state to state). The Cab Over could pull a longer trailer and was the truck you wanted to have. You could get any trailer and take it anywhere, while a traditional layout Semi could get in trouble if it pulled too long a trailer.
When the 70s hit and fuel prices sky rocketed, the better aerodynamics of a more traditional Semi was more important. So the rules changed to look at trailer length. When I was a kid and really into trucks, it was during the time where they started putting flares and wings and all sorts of funny stuff on the top of semis and you started seeing sleeper cabs. There was a lot of funny and strange looking beasts on the road at the time. I remember a lot of trucks in my area were cab overs with a wing on the top that they would adjust based on the height of the trailer or lay flat if they were empty or pulling a flat bed.