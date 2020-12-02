Blip: Meet The Truck People

When I was a kid, my dad explained why Cab Overs existed. It used to be that semi-trucks were not regulated on trailer length, but on total length of the semi and the trailer (and I think it varied from state to state) . The Cab Over could pull a longer trailer and was the truck you wanted to have. You could get any trailer and take it anywhere, while a traditional layout Semi could get in trouble if it pulled too long a trailer.

When the 70s hit and fuel prices sky rocketed, the better aerodynamics of a more traditional Semi was more important. So the rules changed to look at trailer length. When I was a kid and really into trucks , it was during the time where they started putting flares and wings and all sorts of funny stuff on the top of semis and you started seeing sleeper cabs. There was a lot of funny and strange looking beasts on the road at the time. I remember a lot of trucks in my area were cab overs with a wing on the top that they would adjust based on the height of the trailer or lay flat if they were empty or pulling a flat bed.