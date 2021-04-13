ShopSubscribe
Blip: Make Sure They See It

Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Mercedes-Benz

I always really liked these forward-control Mercedes-Benz 319 vans, but I also think the double logo placement it strange. They have the huge tristar on the grille, but they’re still not totally certain you’ll know what it is, so you get an extra tristar badge just below the windshield. Maybe that one is for your eye level if you’re squeezeing between the front of the van and a wall and you just don’t have room to bend down and look at the grille?

Anyway, way to cover all your bases, I guess?

nlpnt

Pretty much all Benzes have the same double branding. It goes back to the time of exposed radiators where there’d be the enameled badge on top of the radiator shell itself and then a hood ornament-ed radiator cap. M-B would supply a star hood ornament but you were free to substitute your own personal mascot or the German version of a Moto-Meter (thermometer-type temperature gauge).

On (modern Sprinter) vans in particular, the effect is that it looks as though the grille and hood were swapped off of two different model years. 