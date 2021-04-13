Blip: Make Sure They See It

Illustration : Mercedes-Benz

I always really liked these forward-control Mercedes-Benz 319 vans, but I also think the double logo placement it strange. They have the huge tristar on the grille, but they’re still not totally certain you’ll know what it is, so you get an extra tristar badge just below the windshield. Maybe that one is for your eye level if you’re squ eezeing between the front of the van and a wall and you just don’t have room to bend down and look at the grille?

Anyway, way to cover all your bases, I guess?