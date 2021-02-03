Blip: Majestic In Their Natural Habitat

The Great quadport Lincolns could once be seen wandering serenely around the fields of their native Brownistan, looking around for humans or animals to take to the airport. Before they became nearly extinct by hunting from the many invasive Essuvee species, you could approach one of these gentle giants by simply walking quietly and deliberately, being careful not to make any sudden moves, and perhaps offering a palmful of gasoline.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
Got a soft spot for these Lincolns, even if they’re not my favorite. At a guess I’m thinking this is a ‘69, the generation that followed the brilliant mid-60s Continentals and would later be given the dumb faux-RR grille in the 70s. Liked this overall aesthetic but it’s not particularly memorable.