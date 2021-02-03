Photo : Ford/Lincoln (1970)

The Great quadport Lincolns could once be seen wandering serenely around the fields of their native Brownistan, looking around for humans or animals to take to the airport. Before they became nearly extinct by hunting from the many invasive E ssuvee species, you could approach one of these gentle giants by simply walking quietly and deliberately, being careful not to make any sudden moves, and perhaps offering a palmful of gasoline.