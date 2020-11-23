Blip: Look Out, Fancy Lady

Say! What a fine, triple-headlight’d little NSU-Fiat to welcome all of us into a Thanksgiving week! And my, what a classy lady to drive it! And how about—oh shit. What’s that in the back window? Some kind of horrible gremlin-kid? Lady, run, lady, get the hell out of there, run, run RUN!
DISCUSSION
I think Fancy Lady was driving it, it stalled out and Grumpy Kid is pushing it.