Blip: Look Out, Fancy Lady

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: Look Out, Fancy Lady
Illustration: NSU-Fiat

Say! What a fine, triple-headlight’d little NSU-Fiat to welcome all of us into a Thanksgiving week! And my, what a classy lady to drive it! And how about—oh shit. What’s that in the back window? Some kind of horrible gremlin-kid? Lady, run, lady, get the hell out of there, run, run RUN!

Jason Torchinsky

DISCUSSION

timbales
Jerk Dently

I think Fancy Lady was driving it, it stalled out and Grumpy Kid is pushing it. 