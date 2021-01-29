Blip: Like A Limpet

It’s not uncommon at all to read car advertising copy that equates cars to animals—usually big, fast exciting ones like horses or jaguars or leaping sharks. It’s less common to find cars compared to small, shelled snails of the mollusk family that are most known for how much they don’t move, but here we are. Panhard proudly claimed the Dyna “holds the road like a limpet,” which I’m sure was enough to make most customers sign-and-drive right then and there.
