Blip: Junk In The Trunk

It’s Thursday already, and we have yet to consider even once the engine layout of the Renault Dauphine! What the hell? Well, here we go, and I’d especially like to note that it’s one of the very few cars to tuck a radiator behind the back seat.
DISCUSSION
Sweet little cars. Not sure how well the real radiator cools though. My ‘57 Fiat Multipla overheated all the time. Still recall the radio ads for the Dauphin as they featured the horn. “Renault (beep beep) Dauphin!”