Naming a car after the word that means absolute, unhinged rage was a bold move for Plymouth. The good news is that, generally, the Fury lived up to its name, with really menacing looks, as you can see here. Wrath might be a good name for a car, too. Annoyance, less so. Maybe Peeved?
DISCUSSION
These “fuselage” body Chryslers were just so huge. A high school friend drove a green ‘77 or so Newport and it could easily fit 4 teenage bodies across the front bench seat. I think it also had an ashtray the size of desk drawer.