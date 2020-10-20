Blip: Is That A Baby?

It’s Tuesday, I’m getting this up a bit later than normal because I’ve been trying to get my kid to focus on his school’s video feed which is like trying to get a horse to do your taxes. I found this picture of an AMC Matador with a family, and while I think maybe the guy there is showing a new baby to the family? Maybe his family? Maybe he’s selling (possibly synthetic) babies from his Matador? It’s all a little confusing. What;’s in the box? Why is this happening on the lawn? Should I call someone?
