Blip: Is That A Baby?

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Images
Illustration for article titled Blip: Is That A Baby?
Photo: AMC

It’s Tuesday, I’m getting this up a bit later than normal because I’ve been trying to get my kid to focus on his school’s video feed which is like trying to get a horse to do your taxes. I found this picture of an AMC Matador with a family, and while I think maybe the guy there is showing a new baby to the family? Maybe his family? Maybe he’s selling (possibly synthetic) babies from his Matador? It’s all a little confusing. What;’s in the box? Why is this happening on the lawn? Should I call someone?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

