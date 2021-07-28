This ŠKODA Sport from 1949 is a 1100cc, 50 horsepower little brute, and I would have written more about it, but I’m writing this last night and I shit you not I came into my living room to find a confused looking dude just standing there.
I’m pantsless, also confused, taking a solid beat to process what the hell I’m looking at, and deciding if I need to leap to grab the Secret Hammer.
Luckily, he was just some college kid with the wrong address for a party, and all the cars parked on my lot may have made him think this was the place. He apologized sheepishly and left, so all is fine.
Still, such a weird feeling. Locking those doors now.
DISCUSSION
When you have so many cars parked on your property that people assume your home is some sort of communal gathering place that can be entered at will, locking the doors seems like the bare minimum effort.