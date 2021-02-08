Blip: Instant Wing Tip

Hey! Welcome to an all-new, crisp, fresh week! I hope you’re feeling fantastic. I just wanted to remind all you hatchback owners, like this tidy little 1972 DAF, that if you find yourself in a situation where you really, really need a huge wing, just open your hatch! I bet aerodynamically it does, you know, fudge-all, but still, it sure looks like a wing, from pretty far away, right? Of course it does.
