Blip: I Haven't Seen One Of These In Forever

Remember the Pontiac Sunbird? I do, mostly because of that six-light face, with those near-triangular driving lamps wedged in there. I kinda liked the look, and these sort of presaged the face of Saturn a bit over a half decade later. Once pretty common, I think you could find a copy of The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter on the road before one of these today.
DISCUSSION
You know what city has a bunch of old, weird cars driving around? Las Vegas. Not the strip, but out in the city itself. I was out there not so long ago and saw a Chevette, a Dodge Shadow, a Citation, and an Acura Vigor all in one day. I should have made a journal of them.