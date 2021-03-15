Blip: I Haven't Seen One Of These In Forever

Illustration : Autominded,net/Pontiac

Remember the Pontiac Sunbird? I do, mostly because of that six-light face, with those near- triangular driving lamps wedged in there. I kinda liked the look, and these sort of presaged the face of Saturn a bit over a half decade later. Once pretty common, I think you could find a copy of The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter on the road before one of these today.