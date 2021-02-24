Blip: I Have Questions

Yay, a Metropolitan! But, wait, how did that third person get there? Did they cram in that tiny space behind the seats, or on a lap? Did they just shove that folded umbrella in vertically behind the seats? Maybe one of them used that to get to the beach, Poppins-style? And is that a beach or just some dirt by a creek?
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
I see tire tracks, but they weren’t made by the Metropolitan.
The footprints around the front of the car are from the lady in yellow. She is not dressed for a day at the beach. She was loitering in front of the Metropolitan, partially obscured from view by the parasol. When she noticed the other woman’s attention directed at her companion, she made her move.