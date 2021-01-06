Blip: How Small is That Small Soviet?

Illustration : Volga

If you were one of the Soviets a bit more equal than others, you may have been able to get yourself a Volga instead of a Zaporozets or something a bit less equal. It was a very degenerate, American-looking thing, appealing with its two-tones and star jewelry. One question, though—just how little is that driver? She looks like an adult-proportioned child, like the weird little baby Jesuses from medieval paintings. If she was standing, she’d be, what, maybe up to the collarbone of that guy?