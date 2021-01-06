Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: How Small is That Small Soviet?

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: How Small is That Small Soviet?
Illustration: Volga

If you were one of the Soviets a bit more equal than others, you may have been able to get yourself a Volga instead of a Zaporozets or something a bit less equal. It was a very degenerate, American-looking thing, appealing with its two-tones and star jewelry. One question, though—just how little is that driver? She looks like an adult-proportioned child, like the weird little baby Jesuses from medieval paintings. If she was standing, she’d be, what, maybe up to the collarbone of that guy?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION