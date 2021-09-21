At first, this Fiat 900T van caught my eye because it’s such a reminder that the Volkswagen Type 2 rear-engined van formula was used by more companies than many people realize, with remarkable similarities.

Then I really started looking at this illustration and realizing how masterful it is—look at the reflection of the bumper in the open front door, or the play of light on the main cargo floor, or the engine detail, or the tire treads.

It’s all so good.