At first, this Fiat 900T van caught my eye because it’s such a reminder that the Volkswagen Type 2 rear-engined van formula was used by more companies than many people realize, with remarkable similarities.
Advertisement
Then I really started looking at this illustration and realizing how masterful it is—look at the reflection of the bumper in the open front door, or the play of light on the main cargo floor, or the engine detail, or the tire treads.
It’s all so good.
DISCUSSION
living in the age that we do it’s sometimes hard to appreciate the amount of skill and effort it used to take to put something like this together.
I appreciate the reflection of the door in the side mirror AND the reflection of the mirror in the door.
They missed the shadow on the floor from the open drivers door, also rear hatch. That would have made his a 10/10