Hey! I’m back! Back from Germany! And I’ve got lots of shit to write about. This Blip is absolutely not one of those things I need to write about, but it’s interesting, because it’s from a brochure for the 1964 Acadian, which was a Canada and Chile-only GM division, based on the Chevy II.

Advertisement

One day I’ll write about it more, but for now, I’d like to just note that in this illustration I really feel like the woman there is very likely to get smacked with those waterskis being shouldered by her dumb friend there, who is very likely to get spooked by a seagull and whip around, causing problems.

Move away, lady!