Yes, happy St.Valentine’s Day Massacre anniversary, everyone. To commemorate this day, I’d like to remind everyone that Chevrolet once sold a re-badged Isuzu pickup truck and named it after the concept of love, only spelled like a toddler would: LUV.

Advertisement

I wrote about this truck and the peculiar name that would likely very much not fly on a modern truck a few years back, and reached out to Chevrolet themselves, where I got one of the strangest responses from a major automaker:

“I think you’re casting into a fishless pond with speculative product questions…”

What an oddly poetic way to tell a reporter to fuck off.