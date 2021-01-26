Blip: Good Enough

Welcome to your Tuesday! To inspire you, please enjoy this image of what may be the least amount of effort put into the illusion that a car is actually driving in a car brochure, in this case a 1968 Fiat 850 Sport. They told the people to look vaguely into the distance, they asked the lady to put her hand on the windshield, and kinda blurred out the spot where the tires meet whatever that sorta guacamole-green surface is, and called it a day. Good job.
DISCUSSION
Actually in 1968 those headlight covers were illegal, my 68 Abarth had them but that whole car was illegal however my ex totaled it before the state inspection cam due.
Cars didn’t move in old ads because color film was really slow