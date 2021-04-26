Blip: Franco-American Scene

Welcome back to weekdays! I just wanted to share with you this scene from a town in the American Southeast. Totally normal little college town scene. Maybe a few percent more French. Maybe.
DISCUSSION
Beret tilted jauntily on his head, the professor chuckles disdainfully at his colleagues with their Volvos and tweed jackets.
And a local deputy drives by reallll slow, several times a day.