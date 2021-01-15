Blip: Formal Freaky Friday

That looks good, even with the sartorial accoutrement.

It has Rallye wheels, high-back buckets, and the [faux] wood grain steering wheel. I’m assuming there is a center console in there as well; the pistol-grip 4sp would be ideal but a Slap Stick automatic would be acceptable.

The Slap Stick was a ratcheting shifter. The driver shifted into 1 in anticipation of launching. The transmission would stay in first until the driver shoved the shifter forward to allow an upshift to 2. The ratchet mechanism prevented the shifter from going forward any more than that, so there was no danger of overshooting into D or neutral. Basically the driver could “slap” the shifter to make the gear change. 2 to D was the same motion, and there it would stay.

It was a performance option designed to allow drivers of automatics to treat them kind of like manuals. My ‘71 Challenger had a Slap Stick auto attached to it s 318. It wasn’t super helpful in that particular car but I used it anyway.

