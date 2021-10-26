I’ve always liked DKWs, Auto-Union’s small car marque, but when they attempted to modernize their early ‘50s, jelly-mold styling with a more late-’60s face, the result feels a bit, um, unsettling. It’s like it’s wearing someone else’s face.
For reference, here’s the earlier face:
See? That one fits. I mean, good try and all, but it’s just a bit weird.
Knowing that certain human things have automotive equivalents in the Pixar Cars universe, and movies are a thing there, is there a four-wheeled version of Face-Off? And if so, does that make this DKW the Travolta? I'm not sure it can quite reach peak Nic Cage lunacy.
On the other hand, I’m excited they’re excited about *six new colours!* if only that were a selling feature today.