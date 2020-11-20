Blip: Even Better Than The Great Carpet Rally

It’s Friday! Another week successfully masticated, digested, and defecated though the great alimentary canal of time. I want to remind you of an amazing event, back in 1964, when Ford held their first all-Anglia rally on hardwood floors. It was said you could hear the squeaking for miles and miles, and the neighbors below complained for 34 hours straight.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION
They need three cars to know exactly where they are...
Triangliation