Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Even Better Than The Great Carpet Rally

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: Even Better Than The Great Carpet Rally
Photo: Ford of Britain

It’s Friday! Another week successfully masticated, digested, and defecated though the great alimentary canal of time. I want to remind you of an amazing event, back in 1964, when Ford held their first all-Anglia rally on hardwood floors. It was said you could hear the squeaking for miles and miles, and the neighbors below complained for 34 hours straight.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

This Fun Science Experiment Is The Ultimate Way To Remove Rust From Car Parts And Tools

How Much Does A Toyota Extended Warranty Cost?

Stoned Tesla Driver Crashes So Hard It Sends Batteries Flying Into Nearby Apartments

America's Real WWII Flying Fortress Was The Massive Douglas XB-19

DISCUSSION

bonacontention
BonaContention

They need three cars to know exactly where they are...

Triangliation