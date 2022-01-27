You know what’s interesting? I mean, other than Suzuki’s clever little rear-engined Fronte Kei car up there. Look at that guy, with the cigarette, and either kissing that lady’s head or taking a nice taste of her leave-in conditioner. Do you trust him?

For most people, the answer is a quick knee-jerk no, because, well, look at him. I’m not sure what it is, but in the 40 plus years since this brochure came out, that guy’s look: the jacket, the cigarette, the posture, everything—has transitioned to become a sort of charicature of a guy who might try to pull a fast one on you.

Is that fair? Maybe not. But I still think that woman shouldn’t get in the car with him.