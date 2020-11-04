Blip: Contrasts In Green

Illustration : Ford

Morning, pals! How was everyone’s night? Grueling and indecisive? Just a guess. Speaking of deep-seated divisions, I just wanted to show you this wonderful 1967 Ford Thunderbird brochure, which has, I think, the biggest dichotomy between the styling of a car and the typographic and illustrative style used. That eyeless T-Bird there is one of the most menacing-looking versions of the car, and likely not something I’d think to pair with what looks like an Art Nouveau bride and loopy calligraphic script. But, you know, I don’t sell cars.