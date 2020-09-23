Drive Free or Die.
Blip: Beware The Cuddle Gangs

Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Wolseley

Back in the mid 1960s, British drivers were warned about persistent “cuddle gangs” that would mob passing cars and place a puppy or kitten on the fender, not leaving until their demands for money were met. Each gang was usually an adult ringleader with a pair of adorable kids, who were trained to keep drivers as engaged as long as possible, and to be resilient to shouting and shoving when the drivers inevitably became annoyed. Also, sometimes they’d stab you.

