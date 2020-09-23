Blip: Beware The Cuddle Gangs

Back in the mid 1960s, British drivers were warned about persistent “cuddle gangs” that would mob passing cars and place a puppy or kitten on the fender, not leaving until their demands for money were met. Each gang was usually an adult ringleader with a pair of adorable kids, who were trained to keep drivers as engaged as long as possible, and to be resilient to shouting and shoving when the drivers inevitably became annoyed. Also, sometimes they’d stab you.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION
Wolseley. We added a trunk to the Mini so now you can bring a puppy without a cumbersome roof carrier.