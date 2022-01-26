Volkswagen is pulling the plug on the toned-down, kinda half-ass Passat that was made to pander to what VW thought Americans wanted, and I’m not really broken up to see it go. What I do actually miss is the first US-specific Passat VW made: the Dasher.

Advertisement

I’m not sure why they thought we couldn’t deal with the Passat name, but Dasher was a good name, and I liked the crisp look of those early ones, especially the little buttresses at the rear. Ah, the Brown Era.

Man, people used to play a shitload of tennis.